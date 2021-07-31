 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s memoir to cause ‘major uproar’ amid ex-girlfriend circle

Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

People in Prince Harry’s aristocratic circle believe Prince Harry’s myriad of ex-girlfriends will not be at all thrilled to be featured in the Duke’s memoir.

The observation has been brought forward by aristocrat Lady Colin over on YouTube.

In her analysis of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir she was quoted saying, “It's going to be very entertaining and amusing.”

“I think it’s going to be one long shriek of agony, about how wonderful he now is, how terrible he use to be, how much he suffered, how unaware he was and how everybody let him down.”

She also admitted, “I understand that the Prince Of Wales is really upset about it, that Camilla is quaking in her boots because Harry might turn on to her.”

“I gather as well that the ex-girlfriends are not exactly thrilled, not exactly thrilled, but, let’s see what happens.”

