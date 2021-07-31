 
Prince Harry's memoir to drop 'sooner than expected': report

Experts recently weighed in on the potentially expedited release of Prince Harry’s new memoir.

This news has been brought forward by royal commentator Andrew Lownie and during his interview with The Royal Beat he was quoted saying, “I suspect the book will come out sooner than they say.”

“Often we’ll pretend the book comes out in a year’s time, everyone will work to that if there’s a spoiler coming up and then you slip it out a bit sooner.”

“It is part of a multi-book deal, but you’ve got to sell a lot of books. A lot of publishers will take these books for reasons of prestige.”

“That it is good, free publicity and they know they’re going to take a hit on it, so there is no way they’re going to earn $20m on it.”

