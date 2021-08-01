 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘absolutely unpredictable’ in royal attacks

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out for being “absolutely unpredictable” in regards to their attacks against the Firm.

The claim has been brought forward renowned royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams .

During his interview with Express he weighed in on the couple’s future intentions as well as plans and was quoted admitting, “The concern would come if they did anything to do with the Royal Family.”

“The only thing you can say about the Sussexes is that they’re absolutely unpredictable and you simply don’t know – that’s all that can be said.”

“The Invictus series following contestants and this animated series - but they might spring a surprise next week. We’ve just heard about Harry’s book!”

