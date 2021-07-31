 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Sharon Stone addresses fears of being ‘sacked’ over wanting fully vaccinated set

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Sharon Stone recently sat down for a chat and got candid about potentially being sacked if she demands a fully vaccinated set for her new movie.

The star got candid over it all during her interview with Deadline and was quoted saying, “Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won't.”

“Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will."

“I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I'm so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today.”

