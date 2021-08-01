 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Sharon Stone is being threatened after insisting everyone on set get vaccinated

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Sharon Stone said she was not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldnt either
Sharon Stone said she was "not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn't either"

American actor Sharon Stone is opening up about the threats she received of losing her job because she refused to go to work with unvaccinated people around her.

In a video shared by Deadline for her run as a hopeful SAG-AFTRA national board member, the actor shared that she was being threatened that she would lose her job in Atlanta for insisting that everyone on set be inoculated against COVID-19.

"Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won't,” she said.

"Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will,” she added.

She went on to say that it was "ridiculous … that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work."

"I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — that I will be working for with Membership First — will be safe for us to go to work," she said.

The actor further added that she was "not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn't either."

"Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I'm so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today," she added. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Jennifer Aniston knows who I am!’: Tyler Cameron lets out his inner fanboy

‘Jennifer Aniston knows who I am!’: Tyler Cameron lets out his inner fanboy

Kit Harrington pulls back the curtain on his fatherhood duties

Kit Harrington pulls back the curtain on his fatherhood duties
Billie Eilish admits she has a ‘terrible’ relationship with her body

Billie Eilish admits she has a ‘terrible’ relationship with her body
Sophie Turner enrages fans after mocking 6-year-old Princess Charlotte in 'The Prince'

Sophie Turner enrages fans after mocking 6-year-old Princess Charlotte in 'The Prince'
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox shower Lisa Kudrow with praises on 58th birthday

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox shower Lisa Kudrow with praises on 58th birthday
Katherine McPhee opens up about her royal neighbours Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Katherine McPhee opens up about her royal neighbours Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Former member of K-pop band EXO, Kris Wu detained on suspicion of rape

Former member of K-pop band EXO, Kris Wu detained on suspicion of rape
After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits

After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits
‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard

‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard
Prince Harry slammed for briefing royals ’30 minutes’ before public over Lilibet

Prince Harry slammed for briefing royals ’30 minutes’ before public over Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal snub incurs backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal snub incurs backlash
Sharon Stone addresses fears of being ‘sacked’ over wanting fully vaccinated set

Sharon Stone addresses fears of being ‘sacked’ over wanting fully vaccinated set

Latest

view all