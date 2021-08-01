Ayeza Khan prays for Turkey as wildfires force more people to flee homes

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan prayed for Turkey as wildfires forced more people to flee their homes on Sunday.



Since the fires broke out Wednesday, six people have died and more than 330 have received medical treatment.

Ayeza Khan turned to Instagram and wrote in her Story “Pray for Turkey” followed by a folded hands emoji.

In her next Story, the Mehar Posh actress shared ‘Dua’ for rain as she prays for the country.

Investigators are trying to establish if some of the fires were started deliberately.

According to AFP, Turkey has suffered the worst fires in at least a decade, official data show, with nearly 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) burned so far this year, compared with an average of 13,516 at this point in the year between 2008 and 2020.