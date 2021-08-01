 
Billie Eilish claps back against internet trolls: ‘I try so hard’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the onslaught of hate she’s been suffering at the hands of internet trolls, no matter her intentions or actions.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with BBC journalist Claro Amfo.

She began by admitting, “The people that even say the crazy stuff don’t even think you will see it. They would never say that to you in real life.”

She also questioned the idea of ‘doing good’ when bystanders continue to be pessimistic about intentions, and added, “What is the point of trying to do good if people are just going to keep saying that you are doing wrong? I try so hard to do good for the world and good for people.”

At the end of the day, it’s always “like you can try to do everything right and still it is like one of those exposing celebs accounts goes, ‘Billie Eilish is getting backlash for whatever in the world'. Please tell me how that works?”

