Sunday Aug 01 2021
Pak vs WI: Pakistan team celebrate Mohammad Rizwan's world record of most T20 runs in a year

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

The Pakistan cricket team — the squad as well as staffers — celebrated wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan's new world record of scoring the most T20I runs in a year.

The record was set as Rizwan scored the 43rd run during the 2nd T20I against West Indies in Guyana. He scored 46 runs against 36 balls before getting run out.

"Indeed, this is a moment of pride for me, as this wasn't only my record, but it was for the nation as well, as it was a world record," Rizwan said, after achieving the feat.

The wicket-keeper said it was not easy amid the coronavirus restrictions — which the players have repeatedly maintained affects their mental well-being.

"I had never thought I'd be scoring a world record," he said.

Rizwan has stolen the title of the highest run-scorer of T20I in a calendar year from Ireland’s Paul Stirling, who had scored 748 runs, after batting in 20 innings, in 2019.

The batsman has scored 752 runs from batting in 14 innings in the ongoing calendar year.

Before Rizwan, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez was the record holder as the leading T20I runs scorer, after scoring 415 runs in 8 innings back in 2020.

Rizwan also has a cumulative 1,189 runs in international cricket, including all three formats, this year, which is the highest by any player thus far.

With Rizwan’s feat, Pakistan now holds the records of “highest runs in a calendar year” in two formats.

The other record was made by Mohammad Yousuf after scoring 1,788 Test runs in 2006.

Pak vs WI: West Indies opt to bat first against Pakistan

Olympic Shooting: GM Bashir eyes 25m rapid fire medal round after superb show in stage-1

Hafeez overjoyed after winning first 'Man of the Match' award for bowling

Azam Khan discharged from hospital after condition improves

KPL 2021: Shahid Afridi lambastes BCCI for 'mixing cricket and politics'

'Breach of international norms': PCB slams BCCI after ICC cricketers forced to withdraw from KPL

Pak vs WI: Pakistan defy rampant Pooran to edge West Indies by seven runs

KPL 2021: Pakistan condemns ‘politicisation of cricket’ by India

Herschelle Gibbs lashes out at BCCI for threatening cricketers playing KPL

BCCI warns foreign cricketers against playing in KPL in Pakistan

Pak vs WI: Azam Khan hospitalised after head injury

MS Dhoni's new haircut sparks online chatter

