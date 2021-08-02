 
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘on edge’ as Prince Harry continues to ‘trash’ royal family

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Prince Charles is reportedly ‘completely disappointed’ in Prince Harry due to his public tell-all’s against the royal line.

Prince Charles is reportedly ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry’s decision to ‘ice out’ the entire royal family for a US dream

This claim has been brought forward by a royal insider and during their interview with Us Weekly they highlighted the amount of damage Prince Harry has inflicted upon his family’s relationships.

In particular, the source weighed in on the impact Prince Charles has been undergoing and was quoted saying, “After the damage Harry has caused the family, he firmly believes that his son doesn’t deserve the privilege of being a royal.”

A separate source close to OK! Magazine believes that Prince Charles and Harry have yet to rectify their relationship, and claims this divide will only work to increase their rift as time goes on. 

