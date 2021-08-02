Billie Eilish says social media makes her feel bad about her body

Billie Eilish said social media has impacted the way she feels about her body

Billie Eilish touched upon the pressures she faces of always looking good being a celebrity.



In a candid chat with The Guardian, the Happier Than Ever singer said social media has impacted the way she feels about her body.

“I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked. And immediately I am like, oh my God, how do they look like that?” Billie said.



Revealing how she often compares herself to other people, the Ocean Eyes singer added. “I still see it and go, oh God, that makes me feel really bad,” Billie explained.

“And I mean, I’m very confident in who I am, and I’m very happy with my life,” she added, “I’m obviously not happy with my body but who is?”

Billie then explained that wearing baggy clothes makes it “easier to move in without showing everything.”

She added, “they can be really unflattering. In pictures, they look like I don’t even know what. I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate.”

