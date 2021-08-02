Veteran actress Durdana Butt hospitalized

 
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt has been hospitalized and is on ventilator after her health deteriorated.

This was revealed by actor Khalid Malik in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

Sharing a throwback photo of the Fifty Fifty actor, Khalid said, “Please pray for her health. The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator.

“Please pray for her health. Allah grant her complete shifa. Ameen”.

Khalid, however, did not mention when and where Durdana was hospitalized.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with prayers and love for Durdana shortly after Khalid shared the post on Instagram.

Durdana Butt is best known for her roles in dramas Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar and Tanhaiyaan.

