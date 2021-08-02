 
Monday Aug 02 2021
Atique ur Rehman
Herschelle Gibbs coming to Pakistan despite BCCI threats, says KPL chief

Atique ur Rehman
Monday Aug 02, 2021

A representative image of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

ISLAMABAD: President Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Arif Malik Monday said that former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs is coming to Pakistan despite threats from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Malik said that India should understand that players are coming to play cricket in the KPL, adding that this is not politics. 

"Herschelle Gibbs is coming to Pakistan despite threats [from the BCCI]," he said, adding that India also stopped international commentators from participating in the KPL and that the league is trying to bring in more foreign players for the tournament.

He hoped the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not block players' NOC for the tournament.

The KPL chief said people in Indian Occupied Kashmir are also excited about the tournament and said that the league is working to ensure they can also catch the action live on TV.

The BCCI has threatened international players from participating in the KPL, saying that future opportunities concerning cricket will be closed for them in India if they play in the KPL.

Following the development, the South African cricketer took to Twitter and slammed the BCCI for stopping him.

Sanctioned by the PCB, the KPL is a T20 format, mega cricketing event, aimed at promoting Kashmir’s importance and talent at the global level.

Six teams are participating in the tournament, namely the Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawlakot Hawks and Kotli Lions.

Matches are being played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

KPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, the KPL management has issued the schedule for the tournament starting August 6.

According to details, the first match will be played between Rawlakot Hawks and Kotli Lions while Bagh Stallions and Kotli Lions will be in action on August 7.

The first qualifier match of the KPL will be played on August 14.

Eliminator one and two are scheduled for August 15 and 16 while the final match of the tournament will be played on the 17th.

All the matches are day and night fixtures and will be aired on Geo Super live.

DateTimeMatch
August 68:30pmMirpur Royals vs Rawlakot Hawks
August 72:00pmBagh Stallions vs Kotli Lions
August 77:30pmOverseas Warriors vs Muzaffarabad Tigers 
August 82:00pmMirpur Royals vs Bagh Stallions
August 87:30pmRawlakot Hawks vs Kotli Lions
August 92:00pmOverseas Warriors vs Mirpur Royals
August 97:30pmRawlakot Hawks vs Muzaffarabad Tigers
August 102:00pmMuzaffarabad Tigers vs Kotli Lions
August 107:30pmBagh Stallions vs Overseas Warriors
August 112:00pmRawlakot Hawks vs Bagh Stallions
August 117:30pmKotli Lions vs Mirpur Royals
August 1210amBagh Stallions vs Muzaffarabad Tigers
August 123:00pmRawlakot Hawks vs Overseas Warriors
August 132:00pmOverseas Warriors vs Kotli Lions
August 137:30pmMuzaffarabad Tigers vs Mirpur Royals
August 144:00pmQualifier (Team 1 vs Team 2)
August 154:00pmEliminator 1 (Team 3 vs Team 4) 
August 164:00pmEliminator 2 (Loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1)
August 174:00pmFinal (Loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1)

