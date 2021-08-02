 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

English cricketer Monty Panesar excuses himself from KPL after BCCI threats

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

England’s former cricketer Monty Panesar. 

  • England’s veteran spinner Monty Panesar has excused himself from participating in the KPL following BCCI's threats.  
  • Panesar fears he would have to face grave consequences if he participates in KPL. 
  • He says BCCI has warned all cricket boards that their player may not get entry into India if they participate in KPL.

Following the threats from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England’s veteran spinner Monty Panesar has excused himself from participating in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Taking to Twitter, Monty Panesar confirmed that he has decided not to participate in the KPL. The former left-arm spinner feared he would have to face the grave consequences if he participates in KPL.

Exposing India’s ugly face, he said that BCCI has warned all the cricket boards that their player may not get entry into India, as well as work if they participate in KPL.

Monty Panesar said, “I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issues.”

“I don't want to be in the middle of this, it would make me feel uncomfortable,” he added.

Panesar further said that the English board has told him that he would not get an Indian visa if he plays KPL. “It is very difficult for me to play KPL in this situation,” he added.

Related items

Meanwhile, Kashmir Premier League, sharing a video statement of Monty Panesar on its official Twitter account, said that he fears grave consequences if he participates in KPL as India has warned cricket boards that their player may not get entry into India if they participate in KPL.

Earlier on July 31, South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs had slammed the BCCI for threatening players and stopping them from playing in the KPL.

"Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20," Gibbs wrote on Twitter, deploring the attitude of the Indian board.

"Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous," he had tweeted after it emerged that the BCCI had threatened foreign players through their agents, saying that if they went to Kashmir, the doors of Indian cricket, including the IPL, would be closed for them.

More From Sports:

KPL vs BCCI: Shoaib Akhtar wonders what all the fuss is about

KPL vs BCCI: Shoaib Akhtar wonders what all the fuss is about
‘Greatest thing about KPL would be Shahid Afridi’s six over LoC’: Aussie comedian trolls BCCI

‘Greatest thing about KPL would be Shahid Afridi’s six over LoC’: Aussie comedian trolls BCCI
Herschelle Gibbs coming to Pakistan despite BCCI threats, says KPL chief

Herschelle Gibbs coming to Pakistan despite BCCI threats, says KPL chief
Pakistan shooters GM Bashir, Khalil Akhtar eliminated from Olympic race to medal stages

Pakistan shooters GM Bashir, Khalil Akhtar eliminated from Olympic race to medal stages
Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib yearns to bring home gold for Pakistan

Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib yearns to bring home gold for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's Najma Parveen finishes last in women's 200m heat

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's Najma Parveen finishes last in women's 200m heat
'No jurisdiction' over KPL, ICC says after BCCI seeks non-recognition of tournament

'No jurisdiction' over KPL, ICC says after BCCI seeks non-recognition of tournament
Najma Parveen to become first woman to represent Pakistan in two Olympics

Najma Parveen to become first woman to represent Pakistan in two Olympics
Pak vs WI: Pakistan team celebrate Mohammad Rizwan's world record of most T20 runs in a year

Pak vs WI: Pakistan team celebrate Mohammad Rizwan's world record of most T20 runs in a year
Pak vs WI: Pakistan's hopes of series win today dashed as third T20 abandoned due to rain

Pak vs WI: Pakistan's hopes of series win today dashed as third T20 abandoned due to rain
Olympic Shooting: GM Bashir eyes 25m rapid fire medal round after superb show in stage-1

Olympic Shooting: GM Bashir eyes 25m rapid fire medal round after superb show in stage-1
Hafeez overjoyed after winning first 'Man of the Match' award for bowling

Hafeez overjoyed after winning first 'Man of the Match' award for bowling

Latest

view all