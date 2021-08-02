English cricketer Monty Panesar excuses himself from KPL after BCCI threats

England’s former cricketer Monty Panesar.

Following the threats from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England’s veteran spinner Monty Panesar has excused himself from participating in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Taking to Twitter, Monty Panesar confirmed that he has decided not to participate in the KPL. The former left-arm spinner feared he would have to face the grave consequences if he participates in KPL.

Exposing India’s ugly face, he said that BCCI has warned all the cricket boards that their player may not get entry into India, as well as work if they participate in KPL.

Monty Panesar said, “I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issues.”



“I don't want to be in the middle of this, it would make me feel uncomfortable,” he added.

Panesar further said that the English board has told him that he would not get an Indian visa if he plays KPL. “It is very difficult for me to play KPL in this situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Premier League, sharing a video statement of Monty Panesar on its official Twitter account, said that he fears grave consequences if he participates in KPL as India has warned cricket boards that their player may not get entry into India if they participate in KPL.



Earlier on July 31, South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs had slammed the BCCI for threatening players and stopping them from playing in the KPL.

"Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20," Gibbs wrote on Twitter, deploring the attitude of the Indian board.

"Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous," he had tweeted after it emerged that the BCCI had threatened foreign players through their agents, saying that if they went to Kashmir, the doors of Indian cricket, including the IPL, would be closed for them.

