Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’

Lyricist and singer Ariana Grande has officially been animated into the popular video game cyberspace, Fortnite as part of an Rift Tour event and fans are over the moon.

The event includes a live caricature animated duplicate of Grande, right within the Fortnite cyber space and fans are already gushing over the design.

The teaser promises an interactive and fun “musical experience” that will also allow fans to work with Grande as a playable character.

According to Rolling Stone, the new characterization will be made public by August 6th-8th.



Details of the Rift Tour however are still shrouded in mystery but industry specialists speculate that it will be similar to the the “Astronomical” show Travis Scott staged that released in April of 2020.

Other than the original avatar (character) ‘skin’, special products exclusive to her character will also be released during the entire tour special.







