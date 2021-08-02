 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young
BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young

BTS’ Jimin recently sat down for a chat and addressed the downsides of getting to make too much money too young.

The singer got candid over it all during his interview with Weverse magazine.

There he addressed the side effects of making too much money at a young age and was quoted saying, “I’m still young, and because I’m making a lot of money at a young age, I end up wondering what money and success ultimately mean.”

“Because I’m young, I hear a lot of people talk, and some people can be jealous or envious. But there are a lot of people I have to repay and a lot of relationships I need to hang onto.”

Before concluding he added, “I thought I could take care of all these problems, but looking back, that wasn’t the case. It hasn’t been very long since I realized that I was the one to grab on and forced everything to happen.”

More From Entertainment:

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people
Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music

Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds adorably recreate their first date decade later

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds adorably recreate their first date decade later
Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’

Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’
Johnny Depp gets decisive victory against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp gets decisive victory against ex-wife Amber Heard
Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious

Jennifer Lopez makes her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious
Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Influencer Hayes Grier arrested over assault causing victim brain damage

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Jungle Cruise’ becoming no. 1 worldwide
BTS' Suga puts K-pop music labels on the spot for mistreating artists

BTS' Suga puts K-pop music labels on the spot for mistreating artists
Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’

Ariana Grande teases major video game collaboration for ‘Rift Tour’
Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4

Fetty Wap's daughter passes away at the age of 4
Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party

Oprah Winfrey event planner to organise Meghan Markle's 40th birthday party

Latest

view all