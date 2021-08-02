BTS’ Jimin unveils downsides of earning a lot of money very young

BTS’ Jimin recently sat down for a chat and addressed the downsides of getting to make too much money too young.

The singer got candid over it all during his interview with Weverse magazine.

There he addressed the side effects of making too much money at a young age and was quoted saying, “I’m still young, and because I’m making a lot of money at a young age, I end up wondering what money and success ultimately mean.”

“Because I’m young, I hear a lot of people talk, and some people can be jealous or envious. But there are a lot of people I have to repay and a lot of relationships I need to hang onto.”

Before concluding he added, “I thought I could take care of all these problems, but looking back, that wasn’t the case. It hasn’t been very long since I realized that I was the one to grab on and forced everything to happen.”