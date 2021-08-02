BTS’ Jimin weighs in on unknowingly harboring resentment, pain

BTS’ Jimin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his battle with negative thoughts, as well as the pain and resentment that followed.

He got candid over it all during his interview with Weverse magazine and was quoted saying, “Yes. I was just being headstrong, you know. Being headstrong. (laughs) It’s the kind of situation where people look at you and they might say, ‘You can’t even take care of yourself’.”

“But there were still a lot of points where I kept thinking things like that. Now I think I didn’t have to go quite that far. As time went by, I started to think, ‘Oh, I’m glad I can think about this now so I can let things that I should let go of, go’.”

In the past, one of the biggest reasons resentment and pain started brewing in his mind was when Jimin tried to ignore his feelings, “When I couldn’t let things go, my resentment kept growing. My pain, too. Rather than admit I had those feelings at that time, I’d say there were emotions in different situations that I came to unconsciously accept.”

It was only coming to terms with the negatives that helped Jimin recognize and map out his emotions, “I started to feel like I could see how much of a hard time I was having after some time passed.”