sports
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Welsh Fire's Katie George takes superb catch against Oval Invincibles at The Hundred

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Welsh Fires Katie George takes a magnificent catch against the Oval Invincibles during The Hundred, on August 2, 2021. — Twitter
Welsh Fire's Katie George takes a magnificent catch against the Oval Invincibles during The Hundred, on August 2, 2021. — Twitter

Welsh Fire's Katie George took a magnificent catch against the Oval Invincibles during The Hundred on Monday, with her team winning the match by defending 100 runs.

The Invincibles appeared in control after they had restricted Welsh Fire to 112 from their 100 balls, but the visitors did not let the home team be at ease, as they easily defended their total.

Katie George played an important role as she served a blow to the Invincibles by taking an amazing catch at deep mid-wicket after she dived full in and dismissed lynchpin Van Niekerk.

"A fast left-arm bowler who moves the ball in the air and is a real athlete — an asset for any team. Also capable of giving the ball a smash down the order," reads The Hundred's website about George.

