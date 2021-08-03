 
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William risk losing precious moments with Prince George, Charlotte

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly at risk of losing precious face-to-face moments with Prince George during his childhood.

The claim has been brought forward by the writer for the Gerts Royal website, Gertrude Daly.

During her interview with the Daily Star she was quoted saying, “Prince William and Duchess Kate have been taking on more and more duties over the years, but while their children are young and living at home, they have been given a bit of a reprieve.”

“In a few years, The Cambridges will have busier schedules, more traveling, and they wouldn’t always be able to take so much time off during their kids’ school holidays. They are enjoying this precious time with their kids. And their scheduled official engagements are often planned around morning and afternoon school runs.”

