Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Jenna Dewan reveals Channing Tatum wasn't around during birth of daughter Everly

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Jenna Dewan said she was 'without a partner' for weeks after giving birth

Jenna Dewan got nostalgic while reflecting on how she navigate through 'post-partum anxiety' alone after welcoming daughter Everly in 2013.

The actress said she was 'without a partner' for weeks after giving birth during the August 2 episode of Dear Media's podcast Dear Gabby.

The 40-year-old actress, who gave birth to Everly in London while Channing was filming in the area, explained that she traveled with the then-couple's newborn daughter and continued to work.

Dewan explained that Channing "wasn't available" to be with them shortly after Everly's birth due to his own work schedule.

"I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part," she shared about traveling to Vancouver for work during that period. "So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks."

Recalling how hard it was to balance motherhood and work, the Step Up actress said, "That was really hard because that was long hours. I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult."

"And I had a lot of postpartum anxiety I would say," she continued. "It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

