Zahid Ahmed joins Mahira Khan for Sheheryar Munawar's 'Prince Charming'

Actor Zahid Ahmed is all set to play his charms for Sheheryar Munawar's directorial debut Prince Charming.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse into his character called Akbar.

"Story of Akbar," he wrote alongside his post. " A man torn between his reality and expectations. In his struggle to be the man he wanted to be, he has become the man Sheherzad never wanted," he continued referring to Mahira Khan's character in the film.

"What has he become? Just another man, or any man or like every man? Or someone else?" he continued.

"Presenting the brilliant and multitalented actor Zahid Ahmed as Akbar in Prince Charming. Releasing soon exclusively on Seeprime Youtube channel," he revealed before asking fans to subscribe to the channel.

