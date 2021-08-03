Faysal Quraishi contracts COVID-19 delta variant

Actor Faysal Quraishi is the latest celebrity to have contracted the new variant of COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Fitoor star asked fans to stay safe and indoors.

"Take care of your self and be safe this delta virus is closer...hits me yesterday so I'm in isolation for next few days ...#vaccinated ...still no symptoms," wrote Faysal.



The actor further shared with his fans that he is in self-isolation and asymptomatic.

Earlier this week, actor Ushna Shah also announced her COVID-19 contraction. Shah revealed that she contracted the virus despite her vaccination.