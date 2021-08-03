 
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Sara Ali Khan leaves fans concerned with her bleeding nose video

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has left her millions of fans concerned after she posted a video with a cut on her nose.

The Simmba actor took to Instagram and shared the video wherein bruises can be clearly seen on her nose.

Sara Ali Khan apologized to her parents Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan using the phrase ‘naak kaat di’, which could mean to lose face but also, in literal terms, to injure one’s nose.

Sara posted the video with caption “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine.”

The video started with a bandage on Sara's nose and later, she removes it and shows the scar.

Sara says in the video, "Knock knock. Who's there? Knock. Knock who?”

She then removes the bandage to reveal her bleeding nose and said, “More like, knock out.”

The video has left Sara’s fans concerned and they flooded the comment section with get-well-soon wishes.

