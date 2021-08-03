 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West hints at collaboration with The Weeknd?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Kanye West hints at collaboration with The Weeknd?

Kanye West's new album Donda is set to release on Friday while The Weeknd also plans to drop his new single "Take My Breath" on the same day.

 The Weeknd revealed in his latest interview that he'd "love to work with Kanye again".

After his interview, West shared a screenshot on Instagram of his recent calls log, which features numerous calls with "ABEL WEEKEND".

Kanye West hints at collaboration with The Weeknd?

The call log left fans wondering whether they've got a surprise in store.

The singers last collaborated on Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo song "FML".


More From Entertainment:

Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract
'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The actor who played Hayme Hatun's brother passes away

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The actor who played Hayme Hatun's brother passes away
Lizzo announces to release new album 'Rumors'

Lizzo announces to release new album 'Rumors'

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi make red carpet debut as couple

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi make red carpet debut as couple

Queen's grandson opens up about hardest part of Prince Philip's funeral

Queen's grandson opens up about hardest part of Prince Philip's funeral
Jason Momoa shares that this Game of Thrones question left him feeling icky

Jason Momoa shares that this Game of Thrones question left him feeling icky
Chris Evans gives hilarious response to Lizzo's claim of expecting his baby

Chris Evans gives hilarious response to Lizzo's claim of expecting his baby
Royal expert says Meghan and Harry at risk of going out of currency

Royal expert says Meghan and Harry at risk of going out of currency

Blackstone and Hudson Pacific plan on creating UK film studios worth $1 billion

Blackstone and Hudson Pacific plan on creating UK film studios worth $1 billion
Ellen Pompeo to say goodbye to acting career post 'Grey's Anatomy?'

Ellen Pompeo to say goodbye to acting career post 'Grey's Anatomy?'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck got flirty during jewelry shopping in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck got flirty during jewelry shopping in Italy

Disney slammed by Times Up over ‘gendered character attack’ on Scarlett Johansson

Disney slammed by Times Up over ‘gendered character attack’ on Scarlett Johansson

Latest

view all