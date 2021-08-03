Kanye West hints at collaboration with The Weeknd?

Kanye West's new album Donda is set to release on Friday while The Weeknd also plans to drop his new single "Take My Breath" on the same day.

The Weeknd revealed in his latest interview that he'd "love to work with Kanye again".

After his interview, West shared a screenshot on Instagram of his recent calls log, which features numerous calls with "ABEL WEEKEND".

The call log left fans wondering whether they've got a surprise in store.



The singers last collaborated on Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo song "FML".



