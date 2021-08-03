 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth set to become first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Queen Elizabeth set to become first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines

Princess Anne is set to become the first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines

Anne is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. 

She is 16th in the line of succession to the British throne and has been Princess Royal since 1987.

Prince Harry relinquished his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals, Buckingham Palace announced earlier this year.

The couple stepped down from their royal duties and are settled in the United States.


