Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Meghan Markle may use friendship with Kamala Harris and Obamas to 'promote her political ambitions'

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Meghan Markle may use her friendship with US Vice-President Kamala Harris and the Obamas to “promote her own political ambitions”, according to a royal biographer.

In a column for The Sun, published ahead of Meghan’s 40th birthday on 4 August, Bower proposes that the Duchess of Sussex may use her friendship with US politicians to achieve her own ambitions.

Tom Bower, a British author who is currently writing a biography of the Duchess of Sussex,  believes Prince Harry's wife could follow in the footsteps of other Hollywood actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronald Reagan and enter the world of politics.

Meghan Markle could run for US president within the next ten years, the author claimed. Prince Harry and Meghan have settled in Santa Barbara, California, where they live with their son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet. The couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

