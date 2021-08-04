Kate Middleton, Prince William send birthday wishes to Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have extended sweet birthday wishes to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who turned 40 on Wednesday.



Sharing a throwback adorable photo of Meghan on Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted the same photo of Meghan on their official Instagram handle to wish her a very happy birthday.

Queen Elizabeth and the other royal family members have also extended love and sweet wishes to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on her birthday today.