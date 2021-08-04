 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William send birthday wishes to Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Kate Middleton, Prince William send birthday wishes to Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton, Prince William send birthday wishes to Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have extended sweet birthday wishes to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who turned 40 on Wednesday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wished Meghan on her 40th birthday via social media.

Sharing a throwback adorable photo of Meghan on Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted the same photo of Meghan on their official Instagram handle to wish her a very happy birthday.

Queen Elizabeth and the other royal family members have also extended love and sweet wishes to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on her birthday today.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson applauds Harry and Meghan, says Diana would be ‘proud’ of them

Sarah Ferguson applauds Harry and Meghan, says Diana would be ‘proud’ of them
Selena Gomez hits back at ‘The Good Fight’ for mocking her organ transplant

Selena Gomez hits back at ‘The Good Fight’ for mocking her organ transplant
Khloe Kardashian gets candid about a dilemma she faces with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about a dilemma she faces with daughter True

Jennifer Aniston praises Jennifer Lopez's red carpet skills: 'Just so gorgeous'

Jennifer Aniston praises Jennifer Lopez's red carpet skills: 'Just so gorgeous'
Jennifer Aniston thought she was being ‘mocked’ on SNL by Vanessa Bayer

Jennifer Aniston thought she was being ‘mocked’ on SNL by Vanessa Bayer

Kit Harington details how ‘Game of Thrones’ impacted his mental health

Kit Harington details how ‘Game of Thrones’ impacted his mental health
Diddy reacts to ex Jennifer Lopez's fiery romance with Ben Affleck

Diddy reacts to ex Jennifer Lopez's fiery romance with Ben Affleck

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology for anti-gay remarks

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology for anti-gay remarks
Simone Biles is in tears over Taylor Swift’s emotional tribute for her

Simone Biles is in tears over Taylor Swift’s emotional tribute for her
Raj Kundra’s bail plea rejected in pornographic case

Raj Kundra’s bail plea rejected in pornographic case
Meghan turns 40, receives love and a surprise gift from Prince Harry

Meghan turns 40, receives love and a surprise gift from Prince Harry
James Gunn opens up about directing DC film with Z-list villains, 'Suicide Squad'

James Gunn opens up about directing DC film with Z-list villains, 'Suicide Squad'

Latest

view all