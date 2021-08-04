Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds bring their fashion A-game to Free Guy premiere

 
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are undoubtedly the 'it' couple of Hollywood.

The duo, who does not refrain from loving and trolling each other on social media, has come back with a bang with an exquisite red carpet look.

While walking to the premiere of Reynold's upcoming film Free Guy, both Blake and her husband brought their A-game for the cameras. 

For the evening, Lively, 33, wore a stunning pink Prabal Gurung gown that featured cutouts on the side. She also accessorized her look with mismatched silver earrings and various rings.

Reynolds, 44,  on the other hand, pulled up a beige Brunello Cucinelli suit and black-and-white plaid shirt. 

Take a look:

