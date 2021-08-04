Queen Elizabeth, royal family wish Meghan Markle a very happy birthday

British Queen Elizabeth and the other royal family members on Wednesday extended love and sweet wishes to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday.



Meghan is celebrating her birthday with husband Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and their children.

The Buckingham Palace shared adorable throwback photos of Meghan Markle with the Queen, Prince Harry and son Archie on its official Twitter handle to wish the Duchess a very happy birthday.

The palace tweeted “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!”.

The same photos were also posted on the royal family’s official Instagram handle with the same caption.

Earlier, Prince William and Kate Middleton also extended sweet birthday wishes to Meghan Markle, who turned 40 on Wednesday.

Sharing a throwback adorable photo of Meghan on Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

They also posted the same photo of Meghan on their official Instagram handle to wish her a very happy birthday.