entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Meghan Markle releases video to promote new initiative on 40th birthday

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Meghan Markle has shared a video to promote a new initiative called 40x40 to mark her 40th birthday. 

The Duchess of Sussex published the video on Archwell.com in which she's seen with actress Melissa McCarthy.

Duchess of Sussex explains in the two-minute clip she wants to make her milestone birthday even more special by encouraging 40 of her friends around the world to spare 40 minutes of their time to mentor or support women in need who are trying to join again the workforce.

Speaking about this initiative, Meghan told the actress she believes if all her 40 friends join her in this initiative and commit to it they could create a "ripple effect".

Prince Harry can also be seen in the video.

