Prince Harry ‘past any chance of reconciliation’ with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry has reportedly “past the point of no return” in his relationship with Queen Elizabeth according to experts.

The claim has been made by royal commentator Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun Online he claimed, “The handing over of the rugby patronage brings home that Kate is very much stepping up her royal duties and taking on more and more patronages and getting a higher profile.”

“It also highlights the reality of Prince Harry being replaced in some of the things he enjoyed, but it's sad in that it's taking away the things he brought to the table.”

“It's another example of the changing of the guard. It's a psychological blow as it emphasises the split and it's very much final.”

“The Queen had left the door open but it's past the point of no return - I can't see Harry coming him back to the UK, and so yes it's another blow, and another example of what he has given up for his new life, and what it's cost him. I think Harry will be upset and will be miss being England's rugby patron.”

“He's a big fan, and I'm sure that when the dust is settled and he's been out there for a couple of years - even though he's got projects he's working on - in time he will start to miss these things and miss his mates.”

“But he can't really complain because he decided to quit the UK - he can't pick and choose the things he can do - he has made his bed and has to lie in it.”