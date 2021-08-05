 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘past any chance of reconciliation’ with Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Prince Harry ‘past any chance of reconciliation’ with Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry ‘past any chance of reconciliation’ with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry has reportedly “past the point of no return” in his relationship with Queen Elizabeth according to experts.

The claim has been made by royal commentator Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun Online he claimed, “The handing over of the rugby patronage brings home that Kate is very much stepping up her royal duties and taking on more and more patronages and getting a higher profile.”

“It also highlights the reality of Prince Harry being replaced in some of the things he enjoyed, but it's sad in that it's taking away the things he brought to the table.”

“It's another example of the changing of the guard. It's a psychological blow as it emphasises the split and it's very much final.”

“The Queen had left the door open but it's past the point of no return - I can't see Harry coming him back to the UK, and so yes it's another blow, and another example of what he has given up for his new life, and what it's cost him. I think Harry will be upset and will be miss being England's rugby patron.”

“He's a big fan, and I'm sure that when the dust is settled and he's been out there for a couple of years - even though he's got projects he's working on - in time he will start to miss these things and miss his mates.”

“But he can't really complain because he decided to quit the UK - he can't pick and choose the things he can do - he has made his bed and has to lie in it.”

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna is officially a billionaire now

Rihanna is officially a billionaire now
BTS’ Jimin addresses feelings of ‘isolation, emptiness’ amid height of fame

BTS’ Jimin addresses feelings of ‘isolation, emptiness’ amid height of fame
Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’

BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘word salad’ onslaught

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘word salad’ onslaught
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video
Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback

Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback
Barbra Streisand weighs in on dive into philanthropy

Barbra Streisand weighs in on dive into philanthropy
Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Kristen Bell weighs in on the bath controversy: 'It's just biology'

Kristen Bell weighs in on the bath controversy: 'It's just biology'
Kathy Griffin issues post-surgical update after lung cancer surgery

Kathy Griffin issues post-surgical update after lung cancer surgery

Latest

view all