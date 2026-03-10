Who is Ivanna Ortiz? Woman who fired shots at Rihanna Beverly Hills mansion

Rihanna boosts security after Ivanna Ortiz allegedly unleashes gunfire at her home

Ivanna Ortiz is the woman accused of opening fire on Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion, an incident that has left the global superstar shaken and forced her to bolster security at home.

Ortiz allegedly fired around 10 shots at the property while A$AP Rocky’s partner was inside, as per TMZ.

No one was injured, but the brazen act has reignited concerns about celebrity safety in Los Angeles.

Ortiz’s social media presence paints a disturbing picture.

In a series of rambling videos, she accused Rihanna of “stealing” from her, called the singer “jealous,” and even branded her a “witch.”

In one clip, she bizarrely claimed Rihanna would “become a ghost” when she died.

These incoherent rants are now being examined as part of her motive.

Criminal Background

Reports highlight Ortiz’s history of domestic violence charges and erratic behavior.

She has previously been involved in violent incidents, and her fixation on Rihanna appears to have escalated dangerously in recent months.

Rihanna’s Response

According to Page Six, Rihanna is “freaking out” over the ordeal.

She has rescheduled a photo shoot and increased her security detail, with guards seen moving luggage and tightening precautions around the mansion.

This is not the first time Rihanna has faced a home intrusion.

In 2018, a man broke into her Hollywood Hills property, highlighting the ongoing risks celebrities face from obsessed fans.