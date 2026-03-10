Rihanna moves out of Los Angeles home after gunshot attack

Rihanna has left Los Angeles following the terrifying shooting at her Beverly Hills home on Sunday, with photographs showing the singer boarding a private plane at Van Nuys Airport on Monday afternoon.

Investigators continue to piece together what happened.

A suspect was identified and charged. Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, from Orlando, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attack and is currently in custody with bail set at $10.2 million.

Ortiz is accused of pulling up to Rihanna's mansion in her car and firing multiple rounds from an AR-15-style rifle at the property.

Four rounds or fragments struck parts of the home. Rihanna was inside at the time with her children, but no one was injured.

Ortiz's white Tesla was located approximately eight miles away at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping centre, where she was taken into custody. Assault rifle casings were recovered at the scene.

Investigators are now looking into evidence suggesting Ortiz had been fixated on Rihanna prior to the attack.

Posts online show she had been making videos and writing about the singer in the period leading up to the incident, though no known link between the two has been established and a motive has not yet been confirmed.

Rihanna, 37, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Barbados, was at home with her three children at the time of the shooting. She shares sons RZA and Riot Rose, and daughter Rocki, born last September, with partner A$AP Rocky.

The couple announced Rihanna's third pregnancy at the Met Gala in 2025. Rocky himself made headlines earlier that year when he was found not guilty of firing a gun at a former friend in a high-profile trial that saw Rihanna bring their two eldest sons to court.

The nine-time Grammy winner recently marked 20 years since the release of her debut album.

Beyond music, she has built a billion-dollar business empire that includes Fenty Beauty and a lingerie company, with Forbes estimating her net worth at over $1 billion.