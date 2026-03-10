'Riverdale' star Charles Melton shares first glimpse of his baby

Charles Melton melted fans' hearts by offering them the first glimpse of his newborn baby.

The Riverdale alum revealed that he and his partner Camille Summers-Valli have welcomed their first child together.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 9, the actor introduced the newest member of his family to the world, writing, “Our family.”

The delightful announcement featured a series of sentimental snapshots of the couple, their new born baby and their pet.

In the first image, The Sun is Also a Star actor kisses his girlfriend in the cheek as she holds their little one.

The following image showed the baby's feet in front of their dad's nose, with both of them lying on the ground.

The new dad also included photos from the time when Summers-Valli was pregnant.

There was a photograph of her pregnant belly and a picture of her with their newborn, whose name, sex, and date of birth were not announced.

The comment section was quickly flooded with warm wishes and congratulatory messages from family and friends.

Lili Reinhart sent love to the couple, writing, "[red heart emoji] angels."

Zelda Williams expressed, "Huge congrats lovebug!"

Gina Gershon commented "[four red heart emojis]oh Charles! Congrats!!! How wonderful. So happy for you!."

Julianne Moore added, "Beautiful family [three red heart emojis].”

The latest post by Melton comes two months after Summers-Valli announced that she was pregnant in a January 2 Instagram post, which she captioned "Making a lil family."