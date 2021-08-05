NAB approves fresh inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif





Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif speaks. Photo: File

Shahbaz Sharif accused of transferring and allotting land to favourites during his stint as chief minister Punjab.

Bringing mega corruption cases to their logical end is NAB's priority, says Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Chairman NAB praises bureaucracy, refers to them as Pakistan's 'backbone'.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday approved a fresh inquiry relating to the alleged allotment of land against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

A report in The News revealed that the former Punjab chief minister has been accused of transferring and allotting lands to favourites during his tenure as the province's chief executive.

The inquiry was approved during a meeting chaired Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The NAB chief said that bringing mega corruption cases, especially those involving relating to sugar, money laundering, fake accounts, abuse of authority, assets beyond known sources of income, illegal housing societies and Mudarabah to their logical conclusion was the bureau’s priority.

He said NAB has recovered a record Rs533bn directly and indirectly from corrupt elements in the last three years.

However, he also praised the services of the country’s bureaucracy, referring to them as Pakistan’s backbone.

“The Bureau acknowledges the meritorious services of bureaucracy,” he said.

Other references

During the meeting, NAB’s Executive Board approved filing a corruption reference against Munir Ahmed, Project Director, Pasni Fish Harbour Authority, and others for alleged abuse of authority and misappropriation of government funds, which inflicted a loss of Rs 412.18mn on the national exchequer.

The NAB’s Executive Board also authorized five inquiries against various personalities, including Mir Abdul Ghafoor Lehri, former Minister of Industries and Commerce Department, Balochistan, and others, officials and officers of National Highways Authority (NHA) Khuzdar, officers and officials of Quetta Development Authority (QDA), officers and officials of Federal Land Commission, Land Department, Tehsil Haroonabad, District Bahawalnagar and others, officers and officials of Wapda Water Wing, Islamabad, and inquiry against Kacchi Canal.

Furthermore, it approved inquiries against Sikandar Imrani, former District Nazim, Nasirabad, and others, Ali Ahmed Mengal, former secretary C&W Department Quetta and others, officials of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and others, officials and officers of Balochistan Revenue Department and others, management of Balochistan Development Authority, Aosta Muhammad, Jaffarabad District and others, management of Forest Department, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad District, Qaiser Shabbir, Faisal Shabbir, directors Shuja Abad Oil Mills, M/s Shabbir Feed Mills and Shujaabad Weaving Mills and others, Vice-Chancellor Khawaja Farid University, Rahim Yar Khan and others and inquiry against the administrator, commissioner, Metropolitan Corporation, Multan, and others.