Thursday Aug 05 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could make banging Hollywood debut at the Emmys

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly getting reached out to by Emmy Awards for them to make their Hollywood debut at the ceremony next month.

According to a report by The Sun, the award show bosses are attempting to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to agree to make their Hollywood debut over a year since their move to California.

“The Sussexes are in high demand — it would be their first red carpet appearance since Megxit and their full-time Californian move,” a source told the tabloid.

The two have already received a nomination for Outstanding Hosted Notification Series or Special for their Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview.

“Oprah is planning to attend the night, which could help get them there,” the insider revealed.

It has yet to be reported whether the royals have accepted the invitations to the September 19 ceremony or not.

“Netflix knows that shots of them with big Hollywood names would be huge PR,” the source added. 

