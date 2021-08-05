 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kubra Khan reflects on becoming 'actual cadet' for Sinf-e-Ahan training

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Kubra Khan reflects on becoming actual cadets for Sinf-e-Ahan training
Kubra Khan reflects on becoming 'actual cadets' for Sinf-e-Ahan training

Actor Kubra Khan is spilling the beans on rolling and character development for upcoming project titled Sinf-e-Ahan.

Speaking with Maliha Rehman in an interview, Kubra talks about the special training the actors had to undergo for the series.

“I’m really excited for this upcoming project. I’ve actually started to love my character quite a bit," began Kubra.

“I don’t know if people know this or not but when we are going to shoot for Sinf-e-Ahan we’re not only going to be shooting, we have a good chunk of a period where we’re going to be trained as cadets and proper training will be given to us. We have to learn shooting, the salute practice and all of that”, added Kubra.

Kubra further revealed that her along with other actors including Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, and Yumna Zaidi will be performing duties as actual cadets as a part of their training.

 “We are going to be actual cadets for the selected period of time. That’s what makes me happy and makes me love my work so much that I guess in any other profession I won’t be able to just go in military and do whatever I’m doing in this project. I’m super excited about this project.”

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra beats the summer blues with 'cold sips' in London: See Photo

Priyanka Chopra beats the summer blues with 'cold sips' in London: See Photo
Sara Ali Khan reflects on parents' divorce: 'I don’t think they were happy together'

Sara Ali Khan reflects on parents' divorce: 'I don’t think they were happy together'
Kinza Hashmi responds to gossip in showbiz: 'I’m here to work and will continue working'

Kinza Hashmi responds to gossip in showbiz: 'I’m here to work and will continue working'
Watch Anushka Sharma in her element striking goofy poses for the camera

Watch Anushka Sharma in her element striking goofy poses for the camera
Kareena Kapoor shares what her major pregnancy craving was

Kareena Kapoor shares what her major pregnancy craving was

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulates Turkish athletes for winning medals

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulates Turkish athletes for winning medals
Mahira Khan looks like a dream in traditional all-white ensemble: See Photo

Mahira Khan looks like a dream in traditional all-white ensemble: See Photo
Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini
Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo

Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo
Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge

Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge
Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos

Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos
Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’

Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’

Latest

view all