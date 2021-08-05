 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kinza Hashmi responds to gossip in showbiz: 'I’m here to work and will continue working'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Kinza Hashmi responds to gossip in showbiz: I’m here to work and will continue working
Kinza Hashmi responds to gossip in showbiz: 'I’m here to work and will continue working'

Actor Kinza Hashmi is candidly speaking about her career aspirations and survival journey in the media industry.

Speaking on Time Out with Ahsan Khan Kinza revealed that becoming an actor was a childhood dream. 

“I wanted to be an actor since I was a child," she began. "But when I got older, people told me I had a nice voice so I should get into singing. My mother used to say that. But then when I started acting, I forgot all about singing because this is what I really want to do. I enjoy it a lot. Playing different characters is so cathartic.”

When asked about excessive trolling and rumors at the hands of gossipmongers, Kinza confessed that her take has always been to ignore unnecessary voices.

“I just laugh at these things and end up ignoring them. I have no answers to the rumours and speculations. I’m here to work and will continue working. People will probably pick things out of this interview as well and frame them out of context. So I don’t take the opinion of the people who don’t matter seriously.” 

More From Showbiz:

Kubra Khan reflects on becoming 'actual cadet' for Sinf-e-Ahan training

Kubra Khan reflects on becoming 'actual cadet' for Sinf-e-Ahan training
Watch Anushka Sharma in her element striking goofy poses for the camera

Watch Anushka Sharma in her element striking goofy poses for the camera
Kareena Kapoor shares what her major pregnancy craving was

Kareena Kapoor shares what her major pregnancy craving was

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulates Turkish athletes for winning medals

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul congratulates Turkish athletes for winning medals
Mahira Khan looks like a dream in traditional all-white ensemble: See Photo

Mahira Khan looks like a dream in traditional all-white ensemble: See Photo
Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini
Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo

Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo
Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge

Mansha Pasha’s mobile phone blows up while on charge
Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos

Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos
Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’

Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’
Nadia Hussain tests positive for COVID-19

Nadia Hussain tests positive for COVID-19
Sara Ali Khan leaves fans concerned with her bleeding nose video

Sara Ali Khan leaves fans concerned with her bleeding nose video

Latest

view all