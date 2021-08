Priyanka Chopra beats the summer blues with 'cold sips' in London: See Photo

Global star Priyanka Chopra has her very own remedy to hot summer in London.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Priyanka shared a rare photo with her fans taking cold sips from a beverage as she takes time off in a park.

For her day out, Priyanka slipped into an all-white sweatshirt paired with skin-fit pants. In the photo, fans can also spot her wearing black translucent sunglasses.

"Hot Summer… cold sips," she captioned alongside her post.

Take a look: