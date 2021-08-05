The Weekned's new music video held back for seizure concerns

The Weekned's new music video has potential to cause seizures amongst viewers

The first track of his fifth album, Take My Breath, is reportedly pulled back ahead of release in Imax theaters for the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” for showing excessive blinding lights.

According to Variety, the video features “intense strobe lighting”, having the potential to cause seizures.



The clip, which was supposed to be previewed during movie screenings across the country, is pulled back until further notice.

The powerful single has also been used for a team in USA Tokyo Olympics for female athletes.

