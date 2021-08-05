 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

The Weekned's new music video held back for seizure concerns

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

The Weekneds new music video has potential to cause seizures amongst viewers
The Weekned's new music video has potential to cause seizures amongst viewers

The Weekend's new music video is powerful enough to cause seizures.

The first track of his fifth album, Take My Breath, is reportedly pulled back ahead of release in Imax theaters for the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” for showing excessive blinding lights. 

According to Variety, the video features “intense strobe lighting”, having the potential to cause seizures.

The clip, which was supposed to be previewed during movie screenings across the country, is pulled back until further notice. 

The powerful single has also been used for a team in USA Tokyo Olympics for female athletes. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry 'nearly' set up camp in New Zealand after royal departure

Meghan and Harry 'nearly' set up camp in New Zealand after royal departure

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Courtney Love's claim of copying Sour album art

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Courtney Love's claim of copying Sour album art
Miley Cyrus speaks up against cancel culture after DaBaby comes under fire

Miley Cyrus speaks up against cancel culture after DaBaby comes under fire

Grammy Awards to include diversity as part of official contract

Grammy Awards to include diversity as part of official contract

Former model apologises for controversial yacht pictures with Jack Brooksbank

Former model apologises for controversial yacht pictures with Jack Brooksbank

Lady Gaga, boyfriend Michael Polansky 'are the real deal,' says insider

Lady Gaga, boyfriend Michael Polansky 'are the real deal,' says insider

'Ambitious' Meghan Markle wants to snatch Oprah Winfrey's crown, says PR expert

'Ambitious' Meghan Markle wants to snatch Oprah Winfrey's crown, says PR expert

Adele 'very happy' with rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul, won't keep romance private

Adele 'very happy' with rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul, won't keep romance private

Justin Bieber says he doesn’t support racism after endorsing Morgan Wallen

Justin Bieber says he doesn’t support racism after endorsing Morgan Wallen
Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Britney Spears’ ‘horrific’ conservatorship battle

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Britney Spears’ ‘horrific’ conservatorship battle

Zooey Deschanel celebrates two years with boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel celebrates two years with boyfriend Jonathan Scott
James Gunn hits back at Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel films

James Gunn hits back at Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel films

Latest

view all