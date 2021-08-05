Meghan and Harry 'nearly' set up camp in New Zealand after royal departure

The royal couple seemed impressed with the country and its inhabitants

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had earlier decided to move to New Zealand after quitting the royal family.



According to New Zealand's governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex considered the country as their future home.

"When we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible," she told the Associated Press.

"Of course, we said, 'Sure. It would be fine' - there are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they'd have to explore.

"They were looking at how they might raise their family and obviously they've made some decisions since."

Dame Patsy, who represents the Queen in New Zealand, added that the royal couple seemed impressed with the access to the outdoors - and their interactions with New Zealanders.