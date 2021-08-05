Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Britney Spears’ manipulative conservatorship

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the controlling and manipulative nature of Britney Spears’ conservatorship case.

The singer wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid with GQ magazine.

There he was quoted saying, “The Britney stuff was just horrific, and I’ve been following it very closely. I think it’s just so awful. I think, as an industry, people are getting better at not taking advantage of and manipulating and bullying young women. But it’s still so apparent, and I witness that too.”

“Not near at the level that Britney has, obviously. I think that’s an important paradigm that I hope that we’ll be able to break in the coming generations. I’ve definitely seen corporate dollars be prioritized over people’s mental health.”

“That’s always been something that I’ve been really conscious of in my own career, and I’m really lucky I’m surrounded by people who are conscious of that and conscious of my mental health being the most important thing. You can’t make art and have a good career if you’re not there.”

Before concluding however, Rodrigo took a trip down memory lane and admitted, “‘It was not fun. I just remember being 14 years old and being like, ‘I literally have no idea who I am. I don’t know what my personal style is. I don’t know what I like. I don’t know who my true friends are. How am I expected to cultivate an image?’ That was always hard for me. Even now, I have no idea. I try, but my image today is not going to be the image that I’ll probably like tomorrow.”