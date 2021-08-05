Luke Bryan addresses excruciating personal losses

Lyricist and singer Luke Bryan recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the excruciating personal loss he’s experienced over the years.

The singer wore his heart on his sleeve during an interview with People magazine.



There he was quoted saying,“I've had so many tragedies in my life, it's almost like you don't want to tell the story because you don't want to feel like you're out there craving sympathy.”

“You truly never get over it. You truly never settle in your mind that it's happened. I mean, it's always there.”

However, before concluding he admitted, “If this right here [pointing towards his throat] quit working in the morning, if I couldn't sing again, then I am so blessed by what I've been able to achieve.”

For those unversed, Bryan is currently working on a personal docuseries that explores aspects of her personal and professional life, titled Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

It will be made available through IMDb TV for fans all across the globe as of August 6th.