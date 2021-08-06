WATCH: Pakistan team organise birthday party for Shahnawaz Dahani

Screengrab shows Pakistan players celebrating Shahnawaz Dahani's birthday.

Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani turns 23 on August 5.

Fellow cricketers treat him to a well-organised birthday bash.

Dahani receives birthday wishes from Multan Sultans and West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite.

The Pakistan cricket team celebrated the birthday of right-arm fast-medium bowler Shahnazwaz Dahani on Thursday, as the cricketer turned 23.

Shahnawaz Dahani was born on August 5, 1998 in Larkana.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video on social media of the cricketers enjoying the birthday celebrations. "Pakistan team celebrate the birthday of rising star @ShahnawazDahani," the official Twitter account of the PCB said.

In the accompanying video, cricketers can be seen walking over to the cake, where fast bowler Hasan Ali is seen cleaning the knife. Before cutting the cake, team captain Babar Azam extends the birthday boy good wishes on his big day.

Dahani is seen cutting the cake to rousing shout outs from his team mates, who offer pieces of the cake to the birthday boy.

Head coach Misbahul Haq can also be seen in the video having a good time chatting with the cricketers.



Dahani turned to social media to thank the cricket board and others for the birthday bash. "Thank you Pakistan Cricket. And thank you everyone for making my day," he wrote.

Dahani, who has played the Pakistan Super League from the Multan Sultans, received felicitations from the franchise also. He thanked the franchise for wishing him well.

West Indies allrounder Carlos Brathwaite also offered him birthday wishes. He thanked him, saying: "Thank you big brother."

Shahnawaz Dahani made his first-class debut on 25 November 2019, for Sindh, in the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Later, he launched his Twenty20 career, on 23 February 2021, for Multan Sultans in the 2021 Pakistan Super League.

In March 2021, the PCB named him in the Test squad for the series against Zimbabwe. Later, in June, he was selected in the Test squad for a series against West Indies.