KPL 2021: After snubbing BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs to arrive in Pakistan today

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs pictured during a training session. Photo: File

Herschelle Gibbs will join the Kashmir Premier League today.

Gibbs is the first cricketer who spoke out against the BCCI's nefarious designs for KPL.

KPL has generated much hype and anticipation over the past few weeks.

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs is all set to play in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), with the ex-cricketer expected to arrive in Pakistan today [Friday].

Taking to Twitter, Herschelle Gibbs informed cricket buffs that he has already departed for Pakistan. "Another day, another air travel," said the cricketer after posting his photo from inside the plane, comfortably seated.

On August 2, President Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Arif Malik had announced that Gibbs will be coming to Pakistan despite threats from the Indian board.

The 47-year-old cricketer took the lead in exposing conspiracies of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) when it created hurdles in holding the KPL.

Gibbs had taken to social media to say that the BCCI was bringing political agenda with Pakistan and was trying to "prevent me playing in the KPL".

Gibbs revealed that he was being threatened by the board, by being told that he wouldn't be allowed into India for cricket-related work.

"Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20," Gibbs wrote on Twitter.

"Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous."

Sanctioned by the PCB, the KPL is a T20 format, mega cricketing event, aimed at promoting Kashmir’s importance and talent at the global level.



Six teams are participating in the tournament, namely the Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawlakot Hawks and Kotli Lions.

Matches will take place at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

KPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, the KPL management has issued the schedule for the tournament starting August 6.

According to details, the first match will be played between Rawlakot Hawks and Kotli Lions while Bagh Stallions and Kotli Lions will be in action on August 7.

The first qualifier match of the KPL will be played on August 14.

Eliminator one and two are scheduled for August 15 and 16 while the final match of the tournament will be played on the 17th.

All the matches are day and night fixtures and will be aired on Geo Super live.