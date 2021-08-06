 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Friday Aug 06, 2021

Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol managed to bring smile to his face for longest time

Sharing a sweet birthday note for wife, Indian actor Ajay Devgn has revealed that Kajol managed to bring a smile to his face for the ‘longest time’ now.

Kajol celebrated his 47th birthday on Thursday.

The Singham actor took to Instagram and posted a stunning throwback photo with Kajol with a sweet birthday note.

He wrote “You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...”

Ajay further said “Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are @kajol” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and fellow B-town star also took the opportunity to extend their birthday wishes to Kajol in the comment section.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and they have two children -- daughter Nysa and son Yug.

