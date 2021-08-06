 
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle dons diamond zodiac necklaces in honour of Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

While Meghan's Gemini necklace costs $1,785, the Taurus design is slightly less at $1,600

Meghan Markle was seen donning hefty diamond necklaces in her birthday video in order to pay tribute to her children, Archie and Lilibet.

The mother of two wore a Taurus Constellation piece for her eldest child Archie, who was born in England in May 2019, and a Gemini Constellation piece for her 2-month-old baby girl, Lili, who was born in Santa Barbara on June 4, in her birthday video with Melissa McCarthy.

According to reports, while the Gemini necklace costs $1,785, the Taurus design is slightly less at $1,600.

Both of her sparkling necklaces have an 18-inch chain and are created by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Logan Hollowell.

“The Zodiac necklaces in my collection are made here in Los Angeles with conflict-free diamonds and 100 percent recycled gold,” Hollowell shared in a statement about how they are made.

“Each is designed with the intention that its wearer feels more connected to their true self and reminded that they are on their divine path.” 

