Friday Aug 06 2021
Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project blasted as anti-feminist

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Experts have accused Meghan Markle of launching her 40 x 40 project in a bid to allegedly tear down Kate Middleton.

This claim has been brought forward by Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine.

During her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “This whole narrative that the Sussexes are trying to build of ‘we’re very caring and loving people’.”

“He way they’ve behaved over the last 6 to 12 months towards their own family has been the opposite of loving and caring. They have shown that they are quite ruthless manipulators of their image. I think that’s why I really don’t buy it, it’s show not tell.”

Even royal commentator Richard Eden weighed into the conversation and was quoted telling the Palace Confidential, “Certainly, this is all about helping women but look at the women that’s been closest to Meghan.”

“We talk about the Duchess of Cambridge, she was publicly attacked in the most prominent way in the Oprah interview and couldn’t defend herself at all.”

