Friday Aug 06 2021
Orlando Bloom bashed for agreeing to ‘very cruel’ satire in ‘The Prince’

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom recently got called out by royal experts for signing up for a ‘very cruel’ project focused on berating 8-year-old Prince George.

This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Eden and during his interview with MailPlus he was quoted saying, “In the James Corden programme, Harry talks about how he'd exchanged text messages with Orlando Bloom about privacy and how photographers were trying to take pictures of their children.”

“It does seem grossly hypocritical then, Orlando Bloom is in this programm and then to be mocking an eight-year-old child.”

Even a Daily Mail columnist chimed in and claimed, “I really do think it's very cruel.”

“I just think if you'd stopped to think what you're actually doing, you're basically libeling and shredding a small child's character.”

