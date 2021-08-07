Billie Eilish continues winning streak as her Happier Than Ever tops UK albums chart

Billie Eilish has earned her second UK number one album with Happier Than Ever, that went straight to the top of the charts.



The 19-year-old award-winning singer's second studio album scored 39,000 chart sales to claim this week’s top spot.

The American pop star becomes the first international female artist to reach the top spot with their first two albums since Lana Del Rey seven years ago, with her debut Born To Die and 2014 album Ultraviolence.



Billie responded with thanks as she said: ‘Thank you so, so much to my fans in the UK. It means so much to me that you guys love this album like I do. I miss you guys so much and can’t wait to come back to the UK soon!’

On the singles chart, Ed Sheeran enjoys a sixth week at number one with Bad Habits, his tenth number one single, while The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s track, Stay, returns to its previous peak position at number two.



Billie’s album sales break down to 33% from streams and 61% from vinyl, CD and cassette sales, according to the OCC.