Saturday Aug 07 2021
William and Kate skip lavish breaks as duo prepares to become King and Queen

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

William and Kate have stopped taking lavish holidays, and will instead opt for UK-based breaks with kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up to be the next King and Queen of England.

For the purpose, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have stopped taking lavish holidays, and will instead opt for UK-based breaks with their three children. 

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Kate and William will have "traditional" stays at their Norfolk family residence Amner Hall and around the country, instead of heading abroad in the years ahead.

 "Summer holidays at Anmer are the perfect way for Kate and William to decompress," Nicholl told OK! magazine. 

She added, "If there are royal engagements for them, they’ll be few and far between.

"While in the past we’ve seen the couple enjoy more lavish holidays skiing or visiting sunnier climates, they’ve been adopting a more traditional royal approach and spending their time at royal residences in the UK instead.

"This could obviously be the result of Covid travel restrictions but I also believe that Kate and William are transforming into the future King and Queen and therefore are adopting more traditional practices.”

